Yesterdays
Harry Beaumont and Gertrude Glover will be seen tonight at the Grand Theatre in a special three-act Essanay feature photoplay, "His Little Wife." Sheriff Charles R. Steed's office announced today that Caudle Julian, 38-year-old plumber, had admitted shooting his wife, Mrs. Marie Julian, 28-year-old Mayflower school teacher, at their home here Thursday night, and that John W. George, deputy prosecuting attorney had charged Julian with assault with a deadly weapon.
