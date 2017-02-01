Yesterdays

Yesterdays

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

High praise for the manner in which the Arkansas State Normal School is being administered and a strong recommendation for additional teaching force and a new administration building commensurate with the needs of the institution were contained in the report submitted today from the joint Senate and House visiting committee, which inspected the school. The report stated the present enrollment of the school is 389 and all instruction rooms as well as the library and auditorium are badly overcrowded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 32 min teacher 33,590
Just moved here. What do I need to know? Wed Bubba 9
does anybody know what happens to chris christie? (Jan '15) Wed BC Hotass 12
trespassig in gepp arkansas Jan 28 Eddie 7
Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09) Jan 24 Lillian 33
salem mayor Jan 21 non political 8
HOMELESS and FREEZING Dec '16 Greatful worshipper 3
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,128 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC