Yesterdays

High praise for the manner in which the Arkansas State Normal School is being administered and a strong recommendation for additional teaching force and a new administration building commensurate with the needs of the institution were contained in the report submitted today from the joint Senate and House visiting committee, which inspected the school. The report stated the present enrollment of the school is 389 and all instruction rooms as well as the library and auditorium are badly overcrowded.

