Yesterdays

The baseball training season at Hendrix College opened yesterday afternoon, when 22 aspirants for berths on the 1917 Bulldogs' nine answered the summons of Coach Bill Headrick. The brunt of the hurling activities for the team will be borne by Eddie McCuistion and Jimmie Wahl, veterans, and Bennie Mayo, a Searcy youth who last year was barred by the Arkansas Athletic Association for alleged professionalism.
