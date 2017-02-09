Theaters provide variety of Valentine's Day activities
Local actors with the Red Curtain Theatre will perform "Love and Broadway" Friday through Sunday at Staples Auditorium on the Hendrix College campus. Pictured are Olivia Stephens of Conway; Michael Oluokun of Greenbrier, Johnny Passmore of Conway and Chris Noyes of Conway; and Jacob Holland of Conway, Alex Chandler of Conway and Travis Clark of Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Guest
|33,695
|pathfinders
|Feb 5
|curious
|1
|Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09)
|Jan 24
|Lillian
|33
|HOMELESS and FREEZING
|Dec '16
|Greatful worshipper
|3
|Boxes
|Nov '16
|Dictator
|3
|VFW in Conway (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Larry
|26
|Good catfish buffet? (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Customer
|8
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC