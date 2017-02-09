Theaters provide variety of Valentine's Day activities

Local actors with the Red Curtain Theatre will perform "Love and Broadway" Friday through Sunday at Staples Auditorium on the Hendrix College campus. Pictured are Olivia Stephens of Conway; Michael Oluokun of Greenbrier, Johnny Passmore of Conway and Chris Noyes of Conway; and Jacob Holland of Conway, Alex Chandler of Conway and Travis Clark of Little Rock.

