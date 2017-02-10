Sen. Rapert appeals for money

Sen. Rapert appeals for money

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Arkansas Times

Sen. Jason Rapert has distributed an appeal for contribution s to his move into full-time evangelizing through his Holy Ghost Ministries. He's established the RiverStone center across the Arkansas River from the Conway airport for programs that will include leadership training for state legislators around the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 29 min BARNEYII 33,768
Jamila Rowland 4 hr Me myself and i 1
tornado (Apr '11) 9 hr Steven Kanieski 21
Robin Jones from Greenbrier Mon Beware 1
HOMELESS and FREEZING Mon Dick 4
pathfinders Feb 11 curious 5
Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09) Jan 24 Lillian 33
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,521 • Total comments across all topics: 278,866,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC