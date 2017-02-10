Sen. Rapert appeals for money
Sen. Jason Rapert has distributed an appeal for contribution s to his move into full-time evangelizing through his Holy Ghost Ministries. He's established the RiverStone center across the Arkansas River from the Conway airport for programs that will include leadership training for state legislators around the country.
