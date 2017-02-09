Selected restaurants

Selected restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: NWAonline

This idiosyncratic Hillcrest haunt that looks more like a gas station that Bonnie and Clyde robbed than a castle, offers Greek/Mediterranean staples like spanakopita, hummus, gyros and falafel and also serves a good Southern breakfast. Proprietor-chef Wael Abdin draws his flavor-drenched daily selection of six to eight Middle Eastern entrees -- always gyros and at least one vegetarian offering -- from his repertoire of more than 100 recipes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr Reality Check 33,674
pathfinders Feb 5 curious 1
Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09) Jan 24 Lillian 33
HOMELESS and FREEZING Dec '16 Greatful worshipper 3
Boxes Nov '16 Dictator 3
VFW in Conway (Jan '09) Nov '16 Larry 26
Good catfish buffet? (May '10) Oct '16 Customer 8
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,584 • Total comments across all topics: 278,691,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC