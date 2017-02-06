Round About

Round About

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Bellydance Fusion for Beginners from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. The graceful hip drops, rolls and pivots of this dance form utilize muscle groups in the abdomen, pelvis, trunk, spine and neck. Get in shape and have fun doing it! Melissa Steele is a professional dancer and instructor, who is highly motivated and successful! You must register for this event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Yucko 33,686
pathfinders Feb 5 curious 1
Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09) Jan 24 Lillian 33
HOMELESS and FREEZING Dec '16 Greatful worshipper 3
Boxes Nov '16 Dictator 3
VFW in Conway (Jan '09) Nov '16 Larry 26
Good catfish buffet? (May '10) Oct '16 Customer 8
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,476 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC