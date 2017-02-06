Round About

Bellydance Fusion for Beginners from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. The graceful hip drops, rolls and pivots of this dance form utilize muscle groups in the abdomen, pelvis, trunk, spine and neck. Get in shape and have fun doing it! Melissa Steele is a professional dancer and instructor, who is highly motivated and successful! You must register for this event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.