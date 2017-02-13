Round About
Feb. 18 - The Essential Wine Pairing Class from 5-7 p.m. Need a date night? Girls night out? Learn the principles of wine and food pairing, and evaluate wine acidity, tannin, sweetness and nose. Ken and Sherrie Sowers of Movie House Winery will teach you everything you need to know.
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|13 min
|Guest
|33,789
|tornado (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Kelly
|22
|HOMELESS and FREEZING
|Feb 13
|Dick
|4
|pathfinders
|Feb 11
|curious
|5
|Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09)
|Jan 24
|Lillian
|33
|Boxes
|Nov '16
|Dictator
|3
|VFW in Conway (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Larry
|26
