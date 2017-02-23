Rapert files bill to rename Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport
Sen. Jason Rapert , the bullying preacher of Conway, continues his wild assault on reason by filing today his promised bill to force the renaming of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. Here's the bill.
