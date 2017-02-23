Ozark Writers Collective To Feature C...

Ozark Writers Collective To Feature Conway Poet

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fayetteville Free Weekly

Courtesy Photo Poet Sandy Longhorn of Conway will be the feature for the Ozark Poets and Writers Collective at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Poet Sandy Longhorn of Conway will be the feature for the Ozark Poets and Writers Collective at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Readings are held the last Tuesday of each month at Nightbird Books, 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Longhorn will begin reading after a few attendees share their work via the open mic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Free Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr chirp 33,882
Know a Candace? Young,brown hair, likes to party (Dec '11) Feb 18 Old friend 2008 10
News Salem Police Department (Mar '10) Feb 17 Just me 94
Heather Potts Feb 17 lookingforafriend 1
tornado (Apr '11) Feb 14 Kelly 22
HOMELESS and FREEZING Feb 13 Dick 4
pathfinders Feb 11 curious 5
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC