Ozark Writers Collective To Feature Conway Poet

Courtesy Photo Poet Sandy Longhorn of Conway will be the feature for the Ozark Poets and Writers Collective at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Poet Sandy Longhorn of Conway will be the feature for the Ozark Poets and Writers Collective at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Readings are held the last Tuesday of each month at Nightbird Books, 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Longhorn will begin reading after a few attendees share their work via the open mic.

