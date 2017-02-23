Ozark Writers Collective To Feature Conway Poet
Courtesy Photo Poet Sandy Longhorn of Conway will be the feature for the Ozark Poets and Writers Collective at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Poet Sandy Longhorn of Conway will be the feature for the Ozark Poets and Writers Collective at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Readings are held the last Tuesday of each month at Nightbird Books, 205 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Longhorn will begin reading after a few attendees share their work via the open mic.
