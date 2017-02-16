Make-A-Wish volunteers to collect donations at Kroger
Make-A-Wish volunteers Kaitlyn Solley, Leslie Hudgeons and Kelli Collins collect donations during the Heart-Filled Wish-A-Thon in 2016. The organization raised more than $270,000 and was able to grant 35 wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|48 min
|DJTa Draft Dodger
|33,801
|Salem Police Department (Mar '10)
|57 min
|Just me
|94
|Heather Potts
|6 hr
|lookingforafriend
|1
|tornado (Apr '11)
|Feb 14
|Kelly
|22
|HOMELESS and FREEZING
|Feb 13
|Dick
|4
|pathfinders
|Feb 11
|curious
|5
|Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09)
|Jan 24
|Lillian
|33
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC