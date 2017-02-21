Judge sees video of former deputy kic...

Judge sees video of former deputy kicking arrestee

A prosecutor played a video showing a former Faulkner County sheriff's deputy repeatedly kicking a man being arrested after a gunfire-heavy, high-speed car chase as the officer's bench trial began Friday. Eugene Watlington, 43, did not testify during his less-than-three-hour trial on a misdemeanor battery charge in Faulkner County District Court.

