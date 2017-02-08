Judge rejects case transfer to youth court
A judge cited text messages and the "aggressive and violent" nature of the crimes Hunter Drexler is accused of in refusing Wednesday to transfer Drexler's capital-murder case to juvenile court. Defense attorney Patrick Benca declined to comment about the ruling by Faulkner County Circuit Judge Troy Braswell, who has presided over the cases of all four teenagers charged in the slayings of two people.
