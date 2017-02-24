Investigators raise reward for tips l...

Investigators raise reward for tips leading to killer

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

The reward money for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for the shooting death of a 50-year-old Conway man increased by $10,000 as police continue looking for leads. Terry Credit was found shot to death in the doorway of his mobile home in the Oakwood Village trailer park at 475 East Robins St. around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 17, 2016.

