Home BancShares, Inc. to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2017 Financial Institutions Conference
CONWAY, Ark., Feb. 28, 2017 -- Home BancShares, Inc. , parent company of Centennial Bank, announced that it would participate in a panel discussion titled "Banking Unplugged" at the RBC Capital Markets 2017 Financial Institutions Conference held in New York, March 7-8, 2017. The panel discussion will commence at 1:15 p.m. CT , on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. The conference panel discussion will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Company's website, www.homebancshares.com , under Investor Relations. Those accessing the webcast panel discussion should allow extra time to register and download any necessary software.
