FCSO arrests Benton man on sex-crime ...

FCSO arrests Benton man on sex-crime charges

Friday

Mark Dana Beagle, 29, of Benton was arrested after arranging to meet up with who he thought was an underage girl in Conway. "During those communications, Beagle allegedly made arrangements to meet a 15-year-old female at a predetermined location in Conway, Arkansas, for the purpose of sexual intercourse," he said.

