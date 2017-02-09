Court won't move Conway murder trial ...

Court won't move Conway murder trial to juvenile court

A judge says he will not transfer a murder suspect's case to juvenile court because of the "aggressive and violent" nature of the crimes that the 19-year-old is accused of committing. Faulkner County Circuit Judge Troy Braswell on Wednesday refused to move Hunter Drexler's capital murder case.

