Court date set for 3 in Conway slaying
Three people charged with capital murder face a pretrial hearing March 21 in the Nov. 23 shooting death of a Vilonia man. Vanessa Ann Lyons, 24, Keenan Beacham, 21, and Johnny Lee Reed Jr., 32, all of Conway, were charged Friday in Faulkner County Circuit Court in the slaying of Gary Phillips, 53, of Vilonia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|turbodawg
|33,537
|does anybody know what happens to chris christie? (Jan '15)
|8 hr
|Pride3290
|11
|Just moved here. What do I need to know?
|20 hr
|Dick
|8
|Ted Kingsley?? (Mar '11)
|Mon
|BC Hotass
|24
|trespassig in gepp arkansas
|Jan 28
|Eddie
|7
|Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09)
|Jan 24
|Lillian
|33
|salem mayor
|Jan 21
|non political
|8
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC