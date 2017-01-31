Court date set for 3 in Conway slaying

Court date set for 3 in Conway slaying

Three people charged with capital murder face a pretrial hearing March 21 in the Nov. 23 shooting death of a Vilonia man. Vanessa Ann Lyons, 24, Keenan Beacham, 21, and Johnny Lee Reed Jr., 32, all of Conway, were charged Friday in Faulkner County Circuit Court in the slaying of Gary Phillips, 53, of Vilonia.

