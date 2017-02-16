Conway's police, fire employees win r...

Conway's police, fire employees win ruling

Conway police officers and firefighters suing the city can do so with class-action status, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Thursday. Faulkner County Circuit Judge Troy Braswell did not abuse his discretion when he certified a class of more than 100 firefighters and more than 130 police officers in a lawsuit against the city over a breach of contract, the court determined.

