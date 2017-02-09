Conway middle schools hold blood drive competition
Ruth Doyle, Carl Stuart, Bob and Betty Courtway and Simon Middle Schools all recruited blood donors to come to the school to donate blood for the contest. Each school saw excellent numbers as their teachers, parents and other community volunteers came out to help the American Red Cross save lives, according to the school's website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Michael
|33,748
|pathfinders
|Sat
|curious
|5
|Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09)
|Jan 24
|Lillian
|33
|HOMELESS and FREEZING
|Dec '16
|Greatful worshipper
|3
|Boxes
|Nov '16
|Dictator
|3
|VFW in Conway (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Larry
|26
|Good catfish buffet? (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Customer
|8
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC