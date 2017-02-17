Colorado woman's remains could be in Conway
Boulder Police Department spokesman Shannon Cordingly said investigators believe 25-year-old Ashley Mead was killed in Boulder and that her body "at least partially" was dismembered just outside of Shreveport, Louisiana. "There are concerns that some of the victim's body parts may have been discarded in a variety of communities the suspect passed through after the homicide," she said in a statement Friday.
