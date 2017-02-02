Civic leader, minister to chair Conway Regional Board of Directors
Rev. Cornell Maltbia, the pastor and founder of True Holiness Saints Center in Conway, is the new chairman of the Conway Regional Health System Board of Directors. He succeeds Barbara Williams, PhD, RN, the recently-retired chairman of the University of Central Arkansas department of nursing, who completed a two-year term as chairman of the Conway Regional board in December.
