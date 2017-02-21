Bill seeks Clintons' name off Little ...

Bill seeks Clintons' name off Little Rock airport

1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

A Conway state senator has filed a bill that is aimed at requiring Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field to change its name. Under Senate Bill 2211 by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, no municipal airport in Arkansas that is paid for "in whole or in part with public funds" can be named for a living person who was elected to federal, state, county or municipal office and received a salary for his service in the office.

