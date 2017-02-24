Beast Feast sets new donation record

Conway, Arkansas February 14, 2017: The Beast Feast, an annual event sponsored by the Men's Ministry of Second Baptist Church in Conway, was held Saturday, February 11, at the Conway Expo Center for the sixteenth year in a row. For the past seven of those years, organizers have asked participants to support their Feeding The Hungry program by bringing food items which are distributed to local food pantries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.