Arkansas man arrested in connection with bank robbery

Friday Feb 10

Authorities arrested Quincy Hull, 22, of Conway within an hour of the bank being robbed, Conway Police Department spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said. Woodruff said employees of the Centennial Bank at 1815 Oak Street called 911 around 4 p.m. and told police a gunman had robbed the business.

