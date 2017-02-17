Amber Alert canceled after Arkansas toddler taken at knifepoint found, authorities say
A 1-year-old toddler taken at knifepoint Tuesday has been found "unharmed," and his father is in custody, according to the Conway Police Department. The Conway Police Department requested activation of the alert for 1-year-old Jimmy Fernando Bonilla, who was last seen earlier in the day wearing only a diaper.
