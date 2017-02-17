Amber Alert canceled after Arkansas t...

Amber Alert canceled after Arkansas toddler taken at knifepoint found, authorities say

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

A 1-year-old toddler taken at knifepoint Tuesday has been found "unharmed," and his father is in custody, according to the Conway Police Department. The Conway Police Department requested activation of the alert for 1-year-old Jimmy Fernando Bonilla, who was last seen earlier in the day wearing only a diaper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 min Thank You Barney 33,670
pathfinders Feb 5 curious 1
Joy Lovell?? Feb 4 Curious 1
Just moved here. What do I need to know? Feb 1 Bubba 9
Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09) Jan 24 Lillian 33
HOMELESS and FREEZING Dec '16 Greatful worshipper 3
Boxes Nov '16 Dictator 3
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,394 • Total comments across all topics: 278,646,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC