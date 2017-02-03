A Look Back: I Heard It on the Radio
Conway may have had one of the first radio stations in the state when the U.S. Department of Commerce issued a license to Conway Radio Laboratories on October 2, 1923. KFKW operated at 150 watts on Tuesday and Friday evenings if Ben Woodruff, the owner, was around.
