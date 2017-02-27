2 injured, pet killed in blaze at Conway apartment complex
Two people were injured, a dog died and 17 residents were displaced following a blaze at Germantown Apartments in Conway around 4:30 a.m. Monday. The Conway Fire Marshal was on the scene trying to determine what caused the fire.
