2 injured, pet killed in blaze at Conway apartment complex

Monday Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Two people were injured, a dog died and 17 residents were displaced following a blaze at Germantown Apartments in Conway around 4:30 a.m. Monday. The Conway Fire Marshal was on the scene trying to determine what caused the fire.

