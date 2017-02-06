2 central Arkansas teens face threat charges after social media posts hint at shootings
A Conway High School student was charged Monday with first-degree terroristic threatening after, police said, he posted an online video in which he fired a gun and used a hashtag threatening to shoot up the school. Seth Aldren Stone, 18, was arrested Saturday after the father of another student contacted police.
