17-month-old boy found safe after abduction, suspect arrested
CONWAY, AR - Police say a toddler who was taken by his non-custodial father was found safe Tuesday. Conway police told ABC-affiliate KATV 17-month-old Jimmy Fernando Bonilla was taken at knife-point by 23-year-old Yimi Navarro-Cruz early Tuesday morning.
