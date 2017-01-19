Yesterdays

22 hrs ago

The annual "who's Who" election at Hendrix was held. The results were as follows : most popular professor, W. O. Wilson; most popular student, Edward McCuistion; most popular young woman, Miss Edith Sherman; and best athlete, W. C. "Piggie" Sinclair.

