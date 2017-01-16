Yesterdays

Monday Jan 16

W. D. Newbern of Marianna is here visiting his brother, C. H. Newbern. The former will be associated as one of the partners with the latter in a new general mercantile business to be opened at 213 East Oak St. Thawing out during this week of the deepest freeze experienced in this section in many years has resulted in a great amount of damage to toads through Faulkner county, including state and federal highways, County Judge Jason I. Summers said today.

