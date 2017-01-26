The time is now for local variety sho...

The time is now for local variety show 'Later with Jason Suel'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The actor, teacher, comedian and musician may have found his career calling when he blended his many and diverse talents together as the namesake and creative leader of Later with Jason Suel. The show debuted in April 2013 on Fayetteville Public Television and made the transition to regional television on New Year's Eve on Fox 24 and in the process went to a weekly format.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 min BARNEYII 33,482
Just moved here. What do I need to know? 2 hr Dick 5
Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09) Jan 24 Lillian 33
salem mayor Jan 21 non political 8
another famous Arkansan (Aug '11) Jan 21 I was hopeful 10
Titan II Silo at Plumerville Jan 19 Guest 1
Amanda Richmond Jan 18 Abc123 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,957 • Total comments across all topics: 278,310,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC