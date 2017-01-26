The time is now for local variety show 'Later with Jason Suel'

The actor, teacher, comedian and musician may have found his career calling when he blended his many and diverse talents together as the namesake and creative leader of Later with Jason Suel. The show debuted in April 2013 on Fayetteville Public Television and made the transition to regional television on New Year's Eve on Fox 24 and in the process went to a weekly format.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.