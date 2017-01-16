Round About

Saturday - Post Military Meals from 10 - 1 p.m. - UCA invites veterans to come learn more about healthy cooking on a budget, as well as resources available to veterans in the Conway area! Event will include Cooking demonstrations Presentations on planning a week of meals, shopping on a budget, and food storage Information about veterans resources in central Arkansas Information about business that provide military and veteran discounts. Address: 1105 Oak Street Jan. 23 - Audubon Club Meeting - The Arkansas River Valley Audubon Society will meet on Monday, January 23, 7:00 p.m., at Hendrix College in Conway.

