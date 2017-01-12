Roads agency looks at fee levy for electric autos
A proposal to increase the annual registration fee for electric vehicles to a level equal to what gasoline-powered vehicles pay in fuel taxes would raise a nominal amount for road maintenance. After all, the actual number of electric vehicles in Arkansas is nominal, too -- 333 at last count versus 2.8 million vehicles that use gasoline, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Ever Happen too
|3 hr
|China
|4
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|sue2
|33,300
|salem mayor
|21 hr
|ura dumbass
|4
|What ever happened to? (Mar '10)
|Jan 9
|Jeff
|10
|Looking for a old friend
|Jan 8
|Anoldfriendofkelleys
|2
|New Years Date
|Jan 8
|Dick
|2
|Greenbrier Music Thread
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC