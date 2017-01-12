Roads agency looks at fee levy for el...

Roads agency looks at fee levy for electric autos

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A proposal to increase the annual registration fee for electric vehicles to a level equal to what gasoline-powered vehicles pay in fuel taxes would raise a nominal amount for road maintenance. After all, the actual number of electric vehicles in Arkansas is nominal, too -- 333 at last count versus 2.8 million vehicles that use gasoline, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Ever Happen too 3 hr China 4
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr sue2 33,300
salem mayor 21 hr ura dumbass 4
What ever happened to? (Mar '10) Jan 9 Jeff 10
Looking for a old friend Jan 8 Anoldfriendofkelleys 2
New Years Date Jan 8 Dick 2
Greenbrier Music Thread Jan 8 Musikologist 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,767 • Total comments across all topics: 277,950,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC