Restaurant Transitions: Blue Sail opening March 1 in Little Rock;...

Conway-based Blue Sail Coffee Roasters will open a 1,222-square-foot coffee shop on or about March 1 on the first floor of Phase 1 of the Little Rock Technology Park project, 417 Main St. It will offer lattes, cold brews and pour overs, plus 'signature brunch items such as quiche, croissant sandwiches and baked goods,' according to a Tech Park news ... (more)

