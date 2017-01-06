Police seek help to identify burglary suspects

Authorities believe the two men were involved in a burglary at a Conway home that happened sometime between 2:30-7:15 a.m. Dec. 14. The family was home asleep at the time, authorities said. "Multiple items were taken including credits cards that were later used in Conway and Little Rock," CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said in a statement.

