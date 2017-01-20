Police investigate gas station brawl
The Conway Police Department is investigating a fight that broke out at the Kum & Go gas station on Dave Ward Drive on Thursday night. Spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said CPD responded to the fight around 7 p.m. and that the University of Central Arkansas Police Department arrived soon after to aid in taming the brawl.
