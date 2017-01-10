Police asking public to help identify...

Police asking public to help identify theft suspects

Tuesday Jan 10

CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said the two were caught on video surveillance using a stolen credit card at a Dollar General in November 2016. "The credit card was stolen during a car break-in that occurred while the victim was inside a Conway funeral home on November 10," she said.

