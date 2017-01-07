No. 1 in pizza delivery

Saturday

A snow-day driver in Conway Friday spotted a pizza delivery car with a distinctive license plate, Arkansas House of Representatives 1. According to the House seniority list drawn up in November, Rep. Stephen Meeks of nearby Greenbrier is No. 1 on the the seniority list by which license plates are handed out.

