New lecture series to feature 4 Arkansas authors, their work

The Arkansas State Archives, in conjunction with the Historic Arkansas Museum, is launching a quarterly series of book lectures by Arkansas authors, titled "Pen to Podium: Arkansas Historical Writers' Lecture Series." The series opens with a lecture by Kenneth C. Barnes, author of Anti-Catholicism in Arkansas: How Politicians, the Press, the Klan and Religious Leaders Imagined an Enemy, 1910-1960 , at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock.

