Metroplan chief easing out after 30 years
Metroplan Executive Director Jim McKenzie visits with Jim Lynch and other friends and colleagues during a reception Dec. 14 honoring McKenzie with Metroplan's Jack Evans Regional Leadership Award. The new executive director, former Conway Mayor Tab Townsell, said he wants to tap McKenzie's knowledge on several issues, including the Interstate 30 corridor project and the Mid-Arkansas Water Alliance.
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|19 min
|Now_What-
|33,069
|What Ever Happen too
|2 hr
|Hurt
|2
|New Years Date
|Dec 30
|Linda J
|1
|Vilonia Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|Musikologist
|5
|Swingle Family Diner (Sep '13)
|Dec 26
|Dontuwishuknew
|8
|stiles grocery (Nov '13)
|Dec 26
|Dontuwishuknew
|2
|HOMELESS and FREEZING
|Dec 19
|Greatful worshipper
|3
