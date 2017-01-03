Metroplan chief easing out after 30 y...

Metroplan chief easing out after 30 years

Metroplan Executive Director Jim McKenzie visits with Jim Lynch and other friends and colleagues during a reception Dec. 14 honoring McKenzie with Metroplan's Jack Evans Regional Leadership Award. The new executive director, former Conway Mayor Tab Townsell, said he wants to tap McKenzie's knowledge on several issues, including the Interstate 30 corridor project and the Mid-Arkansas Water Alliance.

