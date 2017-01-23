Man arrested on suspicion of kidnappi...

Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, attempted capital murder

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

A Conway man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping and attempted capital murder after he and his brother allegedly forced another man to dig his own grave. The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office received a call of a possible kidnapping on Brannon Landing after a witness said he saw two men force a black male into a vehicle and head toward Highway 365, spokesman Adam Bledsoe said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Conway Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr jynx 33,450
Just moved here. What do I need to know? 10 hr Kelly 3
Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09) Tue Lillian 33
salem mayor Jan 21 non political 8
another famous Arkansan (Aug '11) Jan 21 I was hopeful 10
Titan II Silo at Plumerville Jan 19 Guest 1
Amanda Richmond Jan 18 Abc123 1
See all Conway Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Conway Forum Now

Conway Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Conway Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Conway, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,186 • Total comments across all topics: 278,260,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC