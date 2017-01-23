Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, attempted capital murder
A Conway man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping and attempted capital murder after he and his brother allegedly forced another man to dig his own grave. The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office received a call of a possible kidnapping on Brannon Landing after a witness said he saw two men force a black male into a vehicle and head toward Highway 365, spokesman Adam Bledsoe said.
