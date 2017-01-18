Maltbia appointed to UCA Board of Trustees
E.C. Maltbia, True Holiness Saints Center pastor and newly-appointed University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees member, gives a speech during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. prayer breakfast at UCA on Jan. 13. Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed E.C. Maltbia, who also serves on the Conway Regional Board of Directors and is the pastor of True Holiness Saints Center in Conway, to the University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees. "I was extremely excited and grateful," Maltbia said of the appointment.
