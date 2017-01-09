Look out Russia. LR might be on your case. And other highlights of the local economy
Metroplan, the regional planning agency in Central Arkansas, released its 2016 economic review and outlook today and it emphasizes a fast-growing business : Cyber security. Timing is good, given all the talk about Russian hacking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What ever happened to? (Mar '10)
|6 hr
|Jeff
|10
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|14 hr
|Sue
|33,147
|Looking for a old friend
|Sun
|Anoldfriendofkelleys
|2
|New Years Date
|Sun
|Dick
|2
|Greenbrier Music Thread
|Sun
|Musikologist
|1
|What Ever Happen too
|Jan 4
|Hurt
|2
|Vilonia Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Dec 28
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC