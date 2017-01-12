Judge to rule on transfer of teen in Cogdell killings
Faulkner County Circuit Judge Troy Braswell will decide in the next two weeks whether a teenager accused of murdering a Conway couple in July 2015 will be tried as an adult or transferred to juvenile court, Braswell said Friday. The judge's decision will come nearly 100 days after the first hearing on the transfer motion was held Oct. 18. Hunter Drexler, 19, of Clinton is charged with two counts each of capital murder, aggravated robbery, theft of property obtained by threat of serious physical injury and abuse of corpse, all felonies.
