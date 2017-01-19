I repeat, more coffee for downtown: Blue Sail
Blue Sail Coffee Roasters of Conway will open a coffee shop in the Little Rock Technology Park in mid-March, owner Kyle Tabor said Thursday. The park's first building, at 417 Main St., is to open Feb. 24, but Tabor said he was reluctant to open before construction, on the first floor of building, is complete.
