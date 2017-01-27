Conway Area Chamber of Commerce adds 7 members to the board
Andrea Woods , executive vice president and corporate counsel for Nabholz Construction Services, is the 2017 chair of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. New appointments to the Chamber's 32-member board are Chris Coffman , Sarah Murphy, Mayor Bart Castleberry, Chris Boudrie, Julie Gillaspy, and Joanne Nabholz.
