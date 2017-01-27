CFD, CPD to attend diversity trainings
The city of Conway will appropriate $16,000 so that 127 of its police officers and 107 of its firefighters can go through diversity training at the University of Central Arkansas. "I support this training 100 percent," Conway Fire Department Chief Mike Winter said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Conway Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|17 hr
|Barnyisnutz
|33,519
|trespassig in gepp arkansas
|Sat
|Eddie
|7
|Just moved here. What do I need to know?
|Sat
|Old Salt
|6
|Donate or Sell your Diabetic Test Strips (Jul '09)
|Jan 24
|Lillian
|33
|salem mayor
|Jan 21
|non political
|8
|another famous Arkansan (Aug '11)
|Jan 21
|I was hopeful
|10
|Titan II Silo at Plumerville
|Jan 19
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Conway Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC