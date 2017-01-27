CFD, CPD to attend diversity trainings

The city of Conway will appropriate $16,000 so that 127 of its police officers and 107 of its firefighters can go through diversity training at the University of Central Arkansas. "I support this training 100 percent," Conway Fire Department Chief Mike Winter said.

