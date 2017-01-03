Castleberry appoints Spradlin police chief in first act as mayor
Mayor Bart Castleberry names Jody Spradlin as the Conway police chief during his first official act as mayor on Sunday. Jody Spradlin swears to support the constitutions of the United States and Arkansas as Judge Charles "Ed" Clawson swears him into office as Conway police chief on Sunday.
